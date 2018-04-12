We are saddened to hear of the passing of former PA announcer Mark Seegers



OBITUARY – https://t.co/sy9xlrI2o3 pic.twitter.com/4mIpufQ35t — Houston Men's Hoops 🏀 🐾 (@UHCougarMBK) April 10, 2018

Mark Seegers, a former public address announcer for the Houston Rockets and University of Houston's football and basketball teams, has died.He was 60 years old. According to an obituary, Seegers courageous battle with cancer came to an end on April 6.Seegers served as the announcer for the Rockets for 14 years and UH for 18 years."We are saddened to hear of the passing of former PA announcer Mark Seegers," the men's basketball team said in a tweet.