  • LIVE VIDEO Freedom Over Texas entertainment announcement
SPORTS

Former NFL player apologizes for tweeting controversial gun photo with daughter, prom date

EMBED </>More Videos

Joe Torres has more on the controversy surrounding a photo Jay Feely tweeted out.

Eyewitness News
A former Giants and Jets kicker is now apologizing after posting a controversial picture on social media.

The original post went up Saturday, where you can see Jay Feely carrying a gun next to his daughter and her prom date.

On Sunday he said the picture was 'intended to be a joke.'


He added that his daughter and her boyfriend knew he was joking.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsgunsgun controltwitterpromnflNew York GiantsNew York Jetsu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Timberwolves attempt to even series with Rockets
Former Texans player hosting soiree to raise funds for literacy
Astros win 6th straight, outscore White Sox 27-2 in sweep
Astros win 6th straight, outscore White Sox 27-2 in sweep
More Sports
Top Stories
Deputy shot in leg talks about shootout
Mother charged after allegedly setting car on fire with kids inside
Kate Middleton gives birth to royal baby No. 3
VIDEO: Police use Taser to remove passenger from flight
Pack of feral hogs spotted running wild
Sister heard woman's murder over cell phone
Man shot on Facebook Live completely breathing on his own
Suspected drunk driver charged in crash that killed boy
Show More
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Crawfish making a break for it in restaurant parking lot
Win free bread for a year from Kingwood La Madeleine
Caught on video: School employee drags student by his feet
6-year-old riding bike killed by suspected drunk driver
More News