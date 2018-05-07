HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --A former star linebacker at Houston Baptist University has died, and authorities believe he may have fallen to his death.
The school's athletic director announced Monday the death of 23-year-old Garrett Dolan.
According to Houston police, Dolan's body was found Sunday afternoon at the Camden McGowen Station Apartments in Midtown, which is under construction.
Investigators believe Dolan fell from a roof. His body was found on a fourth floor courtyard, and clothes and alcohol were on the roof, according to HPD.
Dolan's parents told HPD they last saw him Friday at a family gathering. Friends, though, informed investigators that they last saw him early Sunday morning at a bar in Midtown.
Dolan's autopsy results are pending.
"The entire HBU community is grieving. We pray for Garrett Dolan; his family and friends; and his teammates and classmates; as we all work to understand this loss," said HBU athletic director, Steve Moniaci.
Dolan was born in Baytown and went to high school at Barbers Hill in Mont Belvieu, according to his HBU biography. He was a standout linebacker for the Eagles, before becoming a four-year starter for the Huskies.
In 2016, his senior year, Dolan was an All-America selection - the first in the school's history - and a finalist for FCS Defensive Player of the Year.
Dolan followed a football pedigree in his family. His older brother Jared Dolan also played linebacker at McNeese State, and three of his uncles all played college football.