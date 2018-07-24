HOUSTON ASTROS

Former Astros clubhouse manager Dennis Liborio passes away

Former Astros clubhouse manager dies (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The Astros lost a memorable member of their organization. Dennis Liborio passed away Monday evening at the age of 63 after a battle with Alzheimer's.

Liborio spent 32 years with the Astros as a clubhouse manager, more than half of his life. He retired due to health reasons in January of 2012. Liborio left a stamp on the organization, working with many hall of famers throughout his career.

"Dennis was an institution in Houston. He was revered by the Astros players, who saw him not only as one of the best clubhouse managers in baseball, but also as a friend, father-figure and confidant. We will be forever grateful for his dedication and his contributions to the Astros organization. We send our heartfelt condolences to his wife, Geraldine, and to his many friends and admirers," said Reid Ryan, the Astros President of Baseball Operations.

There were also tenures with the Boston Red Sox and Los Angeles Dodgers for Liborio. He was the clubhouse manager for the entire playing careers of Hall of Famers Jeff Bagwell and Craig Biggio.

"Dennis was truly one of my best friends. Behind every successful team, there is a great clubhouse man. That's what Dennis was for us. It was unbelievable how good he was at his job. Anything you needed, he got for you. But, the best part about Dennis was that he was an awesome human being. He will be missed," Biggio sad.
Houston Astros
