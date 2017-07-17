HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --The Houston Rockets are for sale and owner Les Alexander is looking for a potential buyer, the team announced Monday.
During a press conference, CEO Tad Brown said Alexander felt the time was right to sell the team.
"I think he had a real good conversation with his family and close, close friends," Brown said. "He just decided it was time for him to make another change in his life."
RELATED: Party like it's 1994! Look back at Rockets' first championship
Alexander purchased the Rockets in 1993 for $85 million. Under Alexander, the Rockets have won two NBA championships.
The Rockets are valued at nearly $1.65 billion, according to Forbes.
In recent weeks, the Rockets have been at the center of trade rumors surrounding New York Knicks star Carmelo Anthony. Just a couple days ago, the team added former Los Angeles Clippers superstar Chris Paul.
RELATED: Cowboys top list as world's most valuable franchise
Report a typo to the ABC13 staff