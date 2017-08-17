SPORTS

High school football player unconscious after collapsing during practice

EMBED </>More Videos

Player underwent emergency surgery after collapsing on football field. (KTRK)

By
GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Friday Night Lights are just around the corner, but a 15-year-old defensive lineman for Lumberton High School near Beaumont won't be seeing them. His family is praying he awakes soon.

Juan Trevino Jr., known simply as Junior to his family and friends, collapsed during football practice last Friday. His family lives three blocks from the school.

"The coach called and told me, 'Junior has collapsed and is unconscious," his father Juan Trevino Sr. said.

The family has been at Jenny Sealy Hospital in Galveston since Junior was flown there Friday night. He underwent emergency surgery to remove a section of his skull, to ease the pressure of a brain bleed.

"The doctors are 100 percent sure of the cause, but it's suspected to be a sports injury, contact sports injury," said his father.

Junior loves football. His parents refer to it as their son's passion. Among his heroes are J.J. Watt and Tom Brady.

RELATED: Lumberton HS football player at center of medical mystery
EMBED More News Videos

Juan Travino was at practice last week when he suddenly collapsed.



"I contacted the J.J. Watt Foundation," said Junior's aunt. "They responded and wrote that after the Texans get back, Mr. Watt may be able to contact Junior."

He was a healthy, happy kid, said to adore his 10-year-old sister, and was raised to be polite and full of faith. A testament to the bond he has with his little sister is that he seemed to respond when she hugged him in his hospital bed.

"He opened his eyes for the first time today since he collapsed," said his aunt. "He didn't keep them open for long, but I see it as a sprinkle of blessings."

Junior has his age and health in his favor. His doctors told his family that's a big plus.

The school superintendent visited Junior and his family Wednesday. Coaches have also traveled to Galveston and students are selling shirts with the hashtag #PrayForJunior to help with medical expenses. A GoFundMe account has also been set up.

Junior's mother said she had misgivings about her son playing the sport, but his passion overcame objections. When the parents were asked if they would give their permission today, they both replied "no" without hesitation.

"He can take up a contact sport," said his father. "But we want other parents to know that this can happen. Pay attention if your kid says he has a headache after play. Kids try to be strong so they can go through it. But just be careful."

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff


Related Topics:
sportshigh school football
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SPORTS
The crown jewel: Katy ISD unveils new $70M stadium
9-year-old cancer patient becomes Astro for a day
Corbin goes 8 2/3 innings, Diamondbacks beat Astros 4-0
James Harden completes #DriveByDunkChallenge
More Sports
Top Stories
Authorities searching for missing 30-year-old in Galveston
VANDALIZED: Columbus statue defaced in Bell Park
Accused barber previously convicted of injury to a child
The crown jewel: Katy ISD unveils new $70M stadium
Woman says she was attacked in broad daylight
9-year-old cancer patient becomes Astro for a day
ISIS claims responsibility for deadly attack in Spain
HCDE debates $54k sign featuring trustee's mom's name
Show More
Deputies identify man accused of stabbing wife to death
Spanish police thwart possible second attack
Med Center families spend thousands in parking fees
Proposed school names include JJ Watt, Trump, Chuck Norris
Chevron Houston Marathon 80 percent full for 2018
More News
Top Video
VANDALIZED: Columbus statue defaced in Bell Park
Katy soldier's widow raising money to buy back his car
Moody Gardens welcomes new animals
9-year-old cancer patient becomes Astro for a day
More Video