Friday Night Lights are just around the corner, but a 15-year-old defensive lineman for Lumberton High School near Beaumont won't be seeing them. His family is praying he awakes soon.Juan Trevino Jr., known simply as Junior to his family and friends, collapsed during football practice last Friday. His family lives three blocks from the school."The coach called and told me, 'Junior has collapsed and is unconscious," his father Juan Trevino Sr. said.The family has been at Jenny Sealy Hospital in Galveston since Junior was flown there Friday night. He underwent emergency surgery to remove a section of his skull, to ease the pressure of a brain bleed."The doctors are 100 percent sure of the cause, but it's suspected to be a sports injury, contact sports injury," said his father.Junior loves football. His parents refer to it as their son's passion. Among his heroes are J.J. Watt and Tom Brady."I contacted the J.J. Watt Foundation," said Junior's aunt. "They responded and wrote that after the Texans get back, Mr. Watt may be able to contact Junior."He was a healthy, happy kid, said to adore his 10-year-old sister, and was raised to be polite and full of faith. A testament to the bond he has with his little sister is that he seemed to respond when she hugged him in his hospital bed."He opened his eyes for the first time today since he collapsed," said his aunt. "He didn't keep them open for long, but I see it as a sprinkle of blessings."Junior has his age and health in his favor. His doctors told his family that's a big plus.The school superintendent visited Junior and his family Wednesday. Coaches have also traveled to Galveston and students are selling shirts with the hashtag #PrayForJunior to help with medical expenses. A GoFundMe account has also been set up.Junior's mother said she had misgivings about her son playing the sport, but his passion overcame objections. When the parents were asked if they would give their permission today, they both replied "no" without hesitation."He can take up a contact sport," said his father. "But we want other parents to know that this can happen. Pay attention if your kid says he has a headache after play. Kids try to be strong so they can go through it. But just be careful."