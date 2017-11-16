Fertitta moves closer to bringing NHL to Houston

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=2380280" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Get to know the new owner of the Rockets

The Billion Dollar Buyer spent more than $2 billion to get the Houston Rockets, and Tilman Fertitta may not be stopping there.The possibility of an NHL team in Houston was quickly raised even at Fertitta's introductory press conference after buying the Rockets.Today, Fertitta confirmed in a tweet that the talks are underway."As I've mentioned before, I'm very interested in the possibility of bringing the NHL to Houston, but it will have to be a deal that works for my organization, the City, fans of the NHL throughout the region, and the NHL Board of Governors," he wrote.Fertitta continued, "We are in the very early stage of evaluating what opportunities may exist but look forward to a thorough process."