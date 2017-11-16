SPORTS

Fertitta moves closer to bringing NHL to Houston

EMBED </>More Videos

Tillman Fertitta tweets that he's in early stage of evaluating bringing hockey to Houston (KTRK)

HOUSTON (KTRK) --
The Billion Dollar Buyer spent more than $2 billion to get the Houston Rockets, and Tilman Fertitta may not be stopping there.

The possibility of an NHL team in Houston was quickly raised even at Fertitta's introductory press conference after buying the Rockets.

Today, Fertitta confirmed in a tweet that the talks are underway.

"As I've mentioned before, I'm very interested in the possibility of bringing the NHL to Houston, but it will have to be a deal that works for my organization, the City, fans of the NHL throughout the region, and the NHL Board of Governors," he wrote.

Fertitta continued, "We are in the very early stage of evaluating what opportunities may exist but look forward to a thorough process."
RELATED: Who is Tilman Fertitta?
EMBED More News Videos

Get to know the new owner of the Rockets

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
sportstilman fertittanhlHouston RocketsHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Paul set to return when Rockets visit Suns
Astros' Altuve named in Forbes' 30 Under 30 list
Relive the Astros historic World Series win at UH
Texans, Cardinals search for answers at QB
More Sports
Top Stories
Drake threatens man groping women in audience at concert
No jail time for pilot accused of running brothel
Female hamburglar's bizarre McDonalds break-in
Separate trial dates set for couple in Denny's fight
Chase suspect dances on the freeway in front of police
Tomball venue offering Correa free fairy tale wedding
Druglord El Chapo's top lieutenant tortured and killed
Man arrested after holding family hostage in apartment
Show More
Astros' Altuve named in Forbes' 30 Under 30 list
Sheriff takes down F-Trump truck sticker post
Early look at Thanksgiving week: Cooler and rainy
Radio host alleges Al Franken forcibly kissed her
Officials search for resident of home destroyed by fire
More News
Top Video
Tomball venue offering Correa free fairy tale wedding
Drake threatens man groping women in audience at concert
No jail time for pilot accused of running brothel
Separate trial dates set for couple in Denny's fight
More Video