Following the Astros can provide a lot of family fun and for one father and daughter here in Houston, they say the season has been an awesome bonding experience.Olivia Lapadula barely remembers the last time the Astros made it this far."I remember that we didn't do so well in the World Series," said Olivia.But no one can accuse this family of being fair weather fans."I've been here when they lost a 100 games and now I'm here when they won a 100 games," her father Pat said.Pat Lapadula said he's been a fan since moving to Houston 32 years ago. Now, he's taking his daughter along for the ride.This year, they purchased tickets to about 25 games at Minute Maid Park."Seeing them in the World Series, you knew it was a never say die," said Pat."A father-daughter thing we've done for a couple of years now. It's so exciting to share this with him," Olivia added.The two of course cheer, but they take the phrase "putting your game face on" to a whole new level. Olivia showed us her craftsmanship and said, "We printed them out extra big and laminated them and glued them to poster board." They have the whole line up of Astros teammates faces made into large poster boards to hold in the stands.Olivia says of Altuve, "He has two, had to make him twice because he's so nice."While the Lapadulas won't be traveling to Los Angeles to cheer on the Astros, you can bet their presence here in Houston will be larger than life."When they're in LA we're going to come down and watch it on the big screen here at Minute Maid Park," said Olivia.