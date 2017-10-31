Here are a few things to know about the Astros' newest pitcher.
- He was born Feb 20, 1983.
- He played for the Detroit Tigers for almost a decade.
- Verlander was named the American League Rookie of the Year with the Detroit Tigers in 2006.
- In 2007, he pitched the first ever no-hitter at Detroit's Comerica Park.
He struck out 27 batters and walked 4.
- Verlander was named the 2011 AL Cy Young Award winner by a unanimous vote,
the first unanimous vote since 2006.
- Also in 2011 was voted American League MVP.
- In 28 starts this season, Verlander is 10-8 with a 3.82 ERA.
- His contract guarantees his $28 million per season through 2019.
- Founded the Wins For Warriors Foundation to support veteran-related causes, and donated more than $2 million.
- He proposed to model and then-girlfriend Kate Upton in 2016.
Report a typo to the ABC13 staff