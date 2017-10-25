HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Let's get into the Astros spirit! Houston is known for going "all out" when it comes to supporting our own. A few local businesses and one Louisiana college went the extra mile in celebrating our home team.
Liberty Kitchen painted their giant red rooster with an Astros uniform.
The East River tower lit up their 12-story building with "Stros" and "Day 1" plastered on the windows.
Beaver's on Westheimer dressed their 20-foot beaver in an Astros jersey.
Louisiana State University put up a new billboard on I-45. The sign reads boldly "Geaux Streauxs" and cheers on former LSU and current Astros players Will Harris and Alex Bregman.
Report a typo to the ABC13 staff