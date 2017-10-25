SPORTS

Fans take Astros pride to another level

Astros Pride: Houston fans are going all out for the Astros. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Let's get into the Astros spirit! Houston is known for going "all out" when it comes to supporting our own. A few local businesses and one Louisiana college went the extra mile in celebrating our home team.

Liberty Kitchen painted their giant red rooster with an Astros uniform.

This is the twelfth time they've painted the 10 foot tall rooster. Astros are the first sports team to earn the honor.




The East River tower lit up their 12-story building with "Stros" and "Day 1" plastered on the windows.

Stros' and "Day 1" spotted on side of a 12-foot building.




Beaver's on Westheimer dressed their 20-foot beaver in an Astros jersey.

You can't get more Astros spirit than a 20-foot beaver sculpture.


Louisiana State University put up a new billboard on I-45. The sign reads boldly "Geaux Streauxs" and cheers on former LSU and current Astros players Will Harris and Alex Bregman.

GEAUX STREAUXS: LSU is cheering on the Astros with a new billboard.

