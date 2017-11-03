  • LIVE VIDEO Astros World Series Championship victory parade in downtown Houston
  • LIVE VIDEO Live coverage of Astros victory celebration in Houston
SPORTS

Fans line up for chance to meet Carlos Correa at Galleria Macy's

EMBED </>More Videos

Astros fans lined up at Macy's for their chance to meet Houston Astro Carlos Correa. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Two hundred lucky Astros fans are eagerly awaiting their chance to meet Carlos Correa this evening at Macy's in the Galleria.

The store is holding a meet and greet with Correa at 6 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 3. In order to secure one of the 200 spots in the event, shoppers had to buy $35 or more in officially licensed caps, clothing or tees from the Locker Room by LIDS Shop in Macy's on Friday morning.

Macy's says that all 200 wristbands have been claimed, but other fans can still show up to enjoy the scene, take a photo of Correa from a distance and buy official Astros merchandise.

As part of the event, the Make-A-Wish foundation will also hold a special meet and greet event with 9-year-old Cameron Gooch, who the foundation helped become an Astros player for a day earlier this year.

CHAMPION CITY! See everything you love about the players, relive the best moments and celebrate in style with all the Astros World Series bases coverage!

Related Topics:
sportsworld seriesHouston Astrosmacy'sHoustonUptown
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SPORTS
Hometown celebrities root for Astros at victory parade
WATCH LIVE: Houston Astros victory parade
Tom Savage thrust into Texans' starting role after Deshaun Watson injury
Champion Astros hold off talk on possible White House visit
METRORail service free but limited for parade
More Sports
Top Stories
WATCH LIVE: Astros championship parade underway
WATCH LIVE: Houston Astros victory parade
Gridlock stops Astros fans from getting to parade
METRORail service free but limited for parade
Hometown celebrities root for Astros at victory parade
Astros are 'Going to Disney World' for victory parade
Gov. Abbott declares Nov. 3 Houston Astros Day
Want an Astros bobblehead? Pre-order yours now
Show More
Meet the slugger who locked down Astros MVP Springer
FREE DOWNLOAD: Show your Astros pride with these signs
Major construction delays on Gulf Frwy this weekend
CHAMPIONS: Astros arrive in Houston after World Series win
Texans bringing back TJ Yates after Watson tears ACL
More News
Top Video
Hometown celebrities root for Astros at victory parade
Gridlock stops Astros fans from getting to parade
Major construction delays on Gulf Frwy this weekend
Kid leaves his own candy in empty bowl
More Video