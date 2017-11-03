HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Two hundred lucky Astros fans are eagerly awaiting their chance to meet Carlos Correa this evening at Macy's in the Galleria.
The store is holding a meet and greet with Correa at 6 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 3. In order to secure one of the 200 spots in the event, shoppers had to buy $35 or more in officially licensed caps, clothing or tees from the Locker Room by LIDS Shop in Macy's on Friday morning.
Macy's says that all 200 wristbands have been claimed, but other fans can still show up to enjoy the scene, take a photo of Correa from a distance and buy official Astros merchandise.
As part of the event, the Make-A-Wish foundation will also hold a special meet and greet event with 9-year-old Cameron Gooch, who the foundation helped become an Astros player for a day earlier this year.
CHAMPION CITY! See everything you love about the players, relive the best moments and celebrate in style with all the Astros World Series bases coverage!