Did you know it’s @TexansTORO1’s birthday 🎂?! He’s throwing a party today! It’s at Main Event in Sugar Land until 2:00 p.m. pic.twitter.com/3fk1y5KEEC — Nick Natario (@NickABC13) May 12, 2018

From all over, Texans fans showed up to the Main Event in Stafford on Saturday to celebrate the birthday of Toro.Toro, the Houston Texans mascot, was serenaded with the "Happy Birthday" song by Texans defensive end Christian Covington.Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner also helped celebrate the mascot's birthday by naming May 12 as "Toro Day."Some of the activities included arcade games, bowling and laser tag.