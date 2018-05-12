SPORTS

Fans help celebrate Texans mascot's birthday at Main Event in Stafford

EMBED </>More Videos

Toro celebrates his birthday at Main Event Entertainment in Stafford. (KTRK)

STAFFORD, Texas (KTRK) --
From all over, Texans fans showed up to the Main Event in Stafford on Saturday to celebrate the birthday of Toro.

Toro, the Houston Texans mascot, was serenaded with the "Happy Birthday" song by Texans defensive end Christian Covington.

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner also helped celebrate the mascot's birthday by naming May 12 as "Toro Day."



Some of the activities included arcade games, bowling and laser tag.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsHouston TexansHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Astros' George Springer out vs. Rangers with elbow bruise
Late goals punctuate thrilling Houston Dynamo, Vancouver Whitecaps draw
NBA playoff predictions: Experts' picks for the conference finals
5-on-5: What do the Rockets need to dethrone the champs?
More Sports
Top Stories
Big T remembered by family and friends at funeral service
1 man dead after boat capsizes on Lake Conroe
Paris stabbing: Assailant and 1 other killed, 4 injured
Prom dress gets a second chance after Hurricane Harvey destruction
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Officer caught on video appearing to punch teenager in face
65-year-old grandmother dragged during traffic stop
Naked man falsely claimed he planted bomb in Fla. airport: Police
Show More
1 in custody after high-speed chase in NW Houston
Missing Laredo girl found safe
Prince album coming in 2019
Braspberries, blueberry-stuffed raspberries, are a thing
1 killed in single-vehicle rollover wreck in SW Houston
More News