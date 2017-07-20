SPORTS

Fans flock to Houston for Manchester Derby matchup

Fans fill NRG Stadium for Manchester Derby, Steven Romo reports. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Soccer fans came from all over to watch Manchester United take on Manchester City in the Manchester Derby at NRG Stadium.



Kevin Sheppard, who lives in Katy, is originally from England. He came out to see his hometown team play.

"No choice," Sheppard said.

The Manchester Derby in Houston is the first time the teams have played each other outside of England.


Outside NRG Stadium, many fans participated in the festivities before the game.
"Just really enjoy the moment and enjoy the experience," Sheppard added.


