HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Houston Astros star Jose Altuve won the American League MVP award on Thursday, beating New York Yankees player Aaron Judge.
After Altuve's win, athletes and fans across the country posted congratulatory messages on social media.
"Just continuing to build that house at Cooperstown brotha. Congrats MVP," Dallas Keuchel wrote on Twitter.
Texans' J.J. Watt also chimed in on Altuve's accomplishment.
"Well deserved!" Watt tweeted.
Congrats to a great teammate and an amazing player. Nobody deserved it more than #27. What a year, we are all proud to share the field with you. @JoseAltuve27 #AltuveMVP #Htown— Lance McCullers Jr. (@LMcCullers43) November 17, 2017
I guess all the fans changing “MVP, MVP” so loud made it come true! Congrats @JoseAltuve27 on being the best!! #iliterallylovejosealtuve #MVP #WSchampion— Justin Verlander (@JustinVerlander) November 17, 2017
M-V-P!!! Nobody more deserving than you!! Congrats on an unforgettable 2017!! @JoseAltuve27 pic.twitter.com/tEMy9u8qGc— Aaron Judge (@TheJudge44) November 17, 2017
Congrats to @JoseAltuve27 ! One of the greatest @astros players of all time. With many more years of greatness to come! #MVP— Roger Clemens (@rogerclemens) November 17, 2017
MVP 🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽 @JoseAltuve27— Carlos Correa (@TeamCJCorrea) November 16, 2017
