SPORTS

Social reaction: Fans and players react to Jose Altuve's AL MVP Award

EMBED </>More Videos

Fans and players react to Jose Altuve's AL MVP award. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Houston Astros star Jose Altuve won the American League MVP award on Thursday, beating New York Yankees player Aaron Judge.

After Altuve's win, athletes and fans across the country posted congratulatory messages on social media.
EMBED More News Videos

Jose Altuve merchandise selling fast at Astros team store.



"Just continuing to build that house at Cooperstown brotha. Congrats MVP," Dallas Keuchel wrote on Twitter.

Texans' J.J. Watt also chimed in on Altuve's accomplishment.

"Well deserved!" Watt tweeted.


Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
sportsHouston TexansMLBHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SPORTS
Astros' Jose Altuve, Marlins' Giancarlo Stanton take home first MVP awards
HE'S THE MVP! Astros' Jose Altuve wins AL MVP award
3 Houstonians named in Forbes' 30 Under 30 list
The not-so-tall tales of Jose Altuve
More Sports
Top Stories
Truck driver with 'F-TRUMP' sticker arrested
HE'S THE MVP! Astros' Jose Altuve wins AL MVP award
County files suit against Arkema
Fertitta moves closer to bringing NHL to Houston
UH approves creation of the College of Medicine
House of Pies prepping 10K pies for Thanksgiving rush
3 Houstonians named in Forbes' 30 Under 30 list
What's happening with the half-demolished building on 290
Show More
Renters claim mega-landlord slow to repair, quick to evict
Tips for shopping: How to stay safe during holiday season
Chase suspect dances on the freeway in front of police
Man accused of exposing himself multiple times
Separate trial dates set for couple in Denny's fight
More News
Top Video
Asian family grocery store an 'American Dream' story
House of Pies prepping 10K pies for Thanksgiving rush
Truck driver with 'F-TRUMP' sticker arrested
What's happening with the half-demolished building on 290
More Video