When the Rockets begin the Western Conference Finals, it will be a sold out game.Yolanda C. Thomas, 49, already has her seat.A season ticket holder for eight years, the Rockets has become a big part of her life, and she has the collectible collection to prove it."I became a fan back when the team won back-to-back championships years ago," she said.That was then. Now, her favorite player is James Harden. His bobblehead is one of the dozens of Rocket players bobblehead dolls that she prizes.Thomas ministers at her father's Houston church, has an alter ego on game days.Her jersey has the Rockets logo on the front, and on the back is the name "Sis. Love." It's an abbreviation for "Sista Love."She has a following by other Rockets fans."Everybody yells 'Sista Love' when they see me," said Thomas. That included security at one game."A police officer told her, 'Sista Love, we need you,'" said her father Ronald Thomas. "Two women were arguing in the stands, and he asked her to help resolve the situation. She had prayer with them and helped explain why the fighting was unnecessary."Thomas loves the people she meets, and said it offers her a chance to minister to others, including the team."I had an opportunity to minister to Clutch and some of the players at Toyota Center. It's great," she said.Thomas also converted her parents to the love of the game and the team."The excitement it gives her has made fans out of her father and me," said Helen Thomas.She also has faith that the Rockets will claim their own championship trophy this season."A sweep would be wonderful," said Sista Love.