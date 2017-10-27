Eight days ago Terri Bumpers thought she was ahead of the game, buying tickets for face value directly from the MLB site for around $200 each.But now she says, "They're useless."The Rosenberg business owner called Monday to see what day and time she would see her Astros at Minute Maid Park, only to be told they gave her a refund on her credit card."I said what do you mean they gave our money back? He said 'Game 4 tickets is Game 7 tickets,'" said Bumpers.She said she wasn't notified by email, so she had no idea. What was most heartbreaking was she planned to take her 82-year-old father, Melvin, to the Saturday night game."I was taking him for his birthday, late birthday present. I had to call dad and explain we don't really have tickets," said Bumpers.When she purchased tickets it wasn't clear if the Astros would be playing the Cubs or the Dodgers. She thought she was buying an Astros ticket for Game 4 of the World Series at home, but she was actually buying a ticket for the fourth Astros home game of the series. There isn't one because the Dodgers have home field advantage, so only three games will be played in Houston.Local ticket broker Kayla Ramsey says unfortunately she's heard of this happening before."It happens, you really have to read and pay attention to what game you're buying, what seats you're buying, if you want to talk to somebody it's best you go to a storefront and talk to somebody that can help you," said Ramsey.Bumpers is sharing her story because she fears there may be more fans who actually struck out the same way she did but they don't even know it yet."The parking is going to be the biggest issue, you're not going to get your money back when you pay and go back to those guys and say I really don't have tickets," said Bumpers.While she isn't sure of her game plan now, her $200 ticket is now going for at least four times that. But she knows one thing, "I'll be watching for sure, go Astros!"