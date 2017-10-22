It's an annual fall tradition for the Underwood family that even a hurricane named Harvey couldn't stop.Gregg Underwood points out the collegiate football flags flapping in the fall wind outside their Meyerland area home. There's a story behind each one: Texas Tech is for his nephews, the next one down is Sam Houston where his wife was a cheerleader.Underwood said the flags survived the flooding at their home."One of the first things my wife said was 'hey, here's the flags, we need to get those back up because life goes on,'" he added.All of the flags hanging from a wire in their front yard have a special meaning. The flags are the alma maters of their loved ones, book-ended by Houston's pro teams. First in the lineup, the Astros. Gregg Underwood says when he bought a replacement Astros flag for the previous tattered one earlier this year, he had a feeling it was going to be a special season. Now the first flag in the lineup, truly is a star.From new flags to t-shirts hot off the press, Astros gear is in demand. You can hear the sound of the screen printing presses at "Paul the Printer" operation on the north side of Houston.Owner Paul Phoenix said he doesn't mind working a Sunday for this."We didn't get all the shirts in but we'll get more shirts tomorrow and continue printing throughout tomorrow. We're delivering shirts today to Kroger and making sure we're getting some of the Player's Association shirts into the stores," said Phoenix.Back at the Underwood's, another tradition is the flags come down at the end of the season."If you make it into the bowl games you can stay up. The Astros will stay up for hopefully four games and then I'll be looking for a World Series banner going forward," added Underwood.Underwood said he may have to start a second row as the family grows, or for now, maybe that Astros flag should get a row of its own."Go Astros, I mean really, Go Astros," said Underwood.