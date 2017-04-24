SPORTS

Falcons player Mohamed Sanu receives heartfelt thank you note from family on plane

EMBED </>More News Videos

Falcons wide-receiver gets thank you note from family on plane (KTRK)

Eyewitness News
For better or for worse, professional athletes are role models for kids around the world, and former Rutgers product Mohamed Sanu just showed one family that it can definitely be for the better.

The Falcons wide receiver was recently on a flight sitting in front of a family that gave him a hand-written note as they were exiting the plane. Sanu tweeted a picture of that note, with the parents thanking him for being a role model for their 10-year-old son who sat behind him, watched him study plays, make healthy food decisions and be polite to everyone around him.

Sanu said that the note definitely put a smile on his face.
Related Topics:
sportsnflacts of kindness
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SPORTS
Russell Westbrook defends Thunder teammates: 'Don't try to split us up'
James Harden cites ankle injury after off game in Rockets' win
Patrick Beverley: I accept fine, but NBA should address fan behavior
Nene's 28 lead Rockets past Thunder for 3-1 series lead
More Sports
Top Stories
Possible active shooter at Dallas office building
Missing girl in Jellystone Park found alive and safe
VIDEO: Driver attacked in Manhattan Beach road rage
Charges filed in deadly crash that killed 3 people
Police: Woman violently attacked and killed in Houston
22 arrested, in 'pot party' raid
Strong storms could disrupt 2017 BP MS150
Show More
Ferry slams into breakwater in Canary Islands
Family rescues kitten stuck in bedroom wall
Bebe expects to close all its stores by the end of May
New McDonald's uniforms getting no love online
Former President Obama at University of Chicago Monday
More News
Top Video
VIDEO: Driver attacked in Manhattan Beach road rage
Family rescues kitten stuck in bedroom wall
22 arrested, in 'pot party' raid
Students mourns freshman killed during track event
More Video