SPORTS

Exonerated man returns to job as White Sox groundskeeper after 23 years in prison

EMBED </>More Videos

After a two-decade long gap in his resume, Nevest Coleman returned to the grounds of Guaranteed Rate Field. (WLS)

Megan Hickey
CHICAGO, Illinois --
After a two-decade long gap in his resume, Nevest Coleman returned to the grounds of Guaranteed Rate Field Monday.

Imprisoned for a rape and murder he didn't commit, Coleman was exonerated and released in November.

On Monday, Coleman picked up right where he left off 23 years ago, as the Chicago White Sox welcomed him back with open arms.

It was a surreal moment for Coleman, reporting to Gate 4 with lunch bag in hand and walking the field with Jerry Powe and Harry Smith. The last time they punched the clock together was in 1994.

"I knew I got off work, and then next thing I knew I ain't see the streets no more. That's about all I knew," Coleman said.

Coleman and co-defendant Darryl Fulton were convicted and sentenced to life in prison for the rape and murder of a 20-year-old woman in Englewood. But in November, 23 years into their sentences, they were exonerated and released.

Coleman returned to his grounds keeping job for the White Sox in high-spirits, happy to pick up where he left off.

"The past is the past now. There's no more anger, upset, frustration. When I was in there, I was miserable, but now I've got my loved ones behind me on my side, that misery is gone now," Coleman said.

His co-worker Jerry Powe, is now his boss.

"He was a good, excellent worker. We're glad to have him back," Powe said.

And co-worker Harry Smith could hardly contain his excitement.

"I almost cried when I saw him because I hadn't seen him in a long time. I didn't even know he was even out," Smith said.

Coleman got straight to work, power-washing the area around Gate 4 and looking forward to a new life and White Sox Opening Day.

Coleman is a seasonal employee, but he says he has his sights set on a full-time gig in the future.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
sportsChicago White Soxfeel goodwrongful convictionwrongfully accusedu.s. & worldIllinois
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Murder charges dropped against 2 exonerated Chicago men
DNA evidence may exonerate 2 Chicago men in prison for 23 years
Man freed from prison after 29 years, conviction overturned
Man freed, charges dropped at hearing for pending murder retrial
SPORTS
Tucker hits slam in 1st Minute Maid AB as Astros top Brewers
Pacesetting Rockets host skidding Bulls
Mugshot released of NFL player Michael Bennett
NFL owners arrive at annual meetings divided on anthem issue
More Sports
Top Stories
Driver opens fire at Conroe officer during traffic stop
Woman fires gun to scare off masked attackers in her driveway
Man claims he was checking on ex when she was unconscious
Boy, 8, jumps from apartment fire: 'I didn't want to die'
Schlitterbahn co-owner arrested in Texas over boy's waterslide death
Carjacking suspects found hiding under shopping carts
7th grader suspended for drawing stick figure with gun
Uber driver: GPS made me do it
Show More
Couple wanted for allegedly trying to lure students into van
Houston gets its own version of Chicago's "Bean" sculpture at MFAH
'Only God can judge me': Katy ISD superintendent speaks
Deadline extended to apply for Hire Houston Youth internships
The difference between 'whisky' and 'whiskey'
More News
Top Video
Boy, 8, jumps from apartment fire: 'I didn't want to die'
Uber driver: GPS made me do it
Woman fires gun to scare off masked attackers in her driveway
7th grader suspended for drawing stick figure with gun
More Video