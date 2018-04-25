Everything you need to know in the NBA playoffs tonight

Indiana Pacers at Cleveland Cavaliers (TNT)
HALFTIME: Pacers 56, Cavaliers 49
LeBron doing it himself
Another slow start for Cleveland
Back home in his Kingdom
How'd we get here?
The Pacers won wire-to-wire in Game 1, and the Cavs did the same in Game 2. The Pacers erased a 17-point deficit to win Game 3. They then erased a 16-point deficit in Game 4, and had the lead midway through the fourth quarter, but Cleveland outscored Indiana 13-7 in the final four minutes to escape with a win to even the series.
What's at stake?
With a win, the Pacers can put the Cavaliers on the brink of elimination heading back to Indiana for Game 6. The Pacers haven't been beyond the first round of the playoffs since 2014, when they lost to James'Miami Heat squad in the Eastern Conference finals.
Impact injuries:
Cavs starting point guard George Hill, who missed Game 4 because of back spasms, has been ruled out for Game 5.
Washington Wizards at Toronto Raptors (NBATV)
HALFTIME: Raptors 48, Wizards 47
DeMar DeRozan leads all scorers with 20 points, more than halfway to his postseason career high of 37 (which he matched earlier in this series). John Wall is flirting with a triple-double, putting up 12 points, 5 rebounds and 4 assists in the first half.
Have Raptors solved turnover problems?
Wall ends first quarter in style
DeRozan starts strong
DeMar DeRozan scored 13 points in the first quarter, but the rest of the Raptors combined for just 10 on 5-for-12 shooting, allowing the Wizards to take a 1-point lead heading into the second quarter. DeRozan has scored at least 35 points in two of the past three games.
Somber mood in Toronto
How'd we get here?
The Raptors won their postseason opener for the first time in franchise history, then put up 130 points in a dominating Game 2 win. But when the series shifted to Washington, the Wizards took control, blowing out Toronto in Game 3, then using a dominant fourth quarter in Game 4 to tie the series.
What's at stake?
The Raptors want to avoid being just the fourth top seed to lose to an 8-seed since the first round expanded to seven games. (Of note: The three previous 1-seeds to lose a best-of-seven all lost in six games.) The Wizards are looking to advance to the second round for the second consecutive year, and the fourth time in five years.
Impact injuries:
Second-year guard Fred VanVleet (shoulder contusion), a Sixth Man of the Year candidate, has played only three minutes in this series and will miss Game 5 for the Raptors.
Minnesota Timberwolves at Houston Rockets, 9:30 p.m. ET (TNT)
Rockets lead 3-1
How'd we get here?
After Houston took the first two games at home, Minnesota bounced back with a win in Game 3 and trailed by just a point at halftime in Game 4 before a 50-point third quarter pushed the Rockets to a win and left the Timberwolves on the verge of elimination.
What's at stake?
Minnesota is trying to extend its first postseason trip since 2004 for at least another game, and Houston can advance to the second round for the second straight year and third time in four seasons with a win.
Series-defining stat:
The Timberwolves are falling victim to what's becoming known in NBA circles as "the math problem." Minnesota has made only one fewer field goal than Houston in this series (151-150) but is being outscored by 26 points thanks to a huge deficiency at the 3-point line. The Rockets have made 57 3-pointers to only 36 for the Wolves.
Impact injuries:
Ryan Anderson (ankle) returned in Game 3 and has played at least 17 minutes in each of the past two games for the Rockets. Luc Mbah a Moute (shoulder) remains out.
History lesson:
The Rockets have won all seven previous series in which they've taken a 3-1 lead, ending five of those in Game 5, including last year's first-round series against the Thunder. The only other time the Timberwolves faced a 3-1 deficit was in the 2004 Western Conference finals, when they beat the Los Angeles Lakers in Game 5 to stay alive but lost the series in Game 6.
Required reading:
Tim MacMahon writes that the Rockets finally found their rhythm in the third quarter of Game 4, and that could be scary for the rest of the NBA.
"That was the game. That was almost certainly the series, with the Rockets taking a commanding 3-1 lead before returning to Houston. That's all the Rockets needed to regain the swagger of a 65-win team after sort of scuffling through the first few games of this first-round series."
Read full story
Utah Jazz at Oklahoma City Thunder, 9:30 p.m. ET (NBATV)
Jazz lead 3-1
How'd we get here?
SincePaul George scored 36 points to lead the Thunder to a Game 1 win, he has struggled with his shooting. Meanwhile,Donovan Mitchell has taken over, leading the Jazz to three consecutive wins. Oklahoma City lost double-digit leads in Games 2 and 3, and led by as many as eight in Game 4 before Utah took control.
What's at stake?
The Jazz are a win away from defying expectations and reaching the second round for the second consecutive year, a position few thought they'd be in after losing Gordon Hayward in free agency last summer. The Thunder are a loss away from defying expectations in a bad way and potentially bringing an earlier-than-expected end to George's time with the team.
Series-defining stat:
While Russell Westbrook's budding rivalry with Ricky Rubio got most of the attention in Game 4, it's Mitchell who has been outplaying the reigning MVP, particularly in crunch time.
Impact injuries:
Thunder defensive ace Andre Roberson remains out for the season because of a ruptured patellar tendon.
A Stache Bros. reunion
Enes Kanter, who used to play for both teams in this series, is still beloved in Oklahoma City and will be in the building for Game 5 to support Steven Adams.
History lesson:
The Jazz have won all eight of their previous series in which they had a 3-1 lead. Utah has not been in this situation since 2010, when it took a 3-1 lead against the Denver Nuggetsbut lost Game 5 on the road before ending the series in Game 6. Including their time in Seattle, the Thunder are 0-11 in a series when trailing 3-1, including last year's first-round series against the Rockets, when they lost in Game 5.
Required reading:
Royce Young writes that the Jazz's style of play might be too much for an inefficient Thunder team to overcome.
"Utah generates better, more consistent shots from efficiency areas, while the Thunder basically cross their fingers that their superstar players have a good night. Even when the looks have been clean -- like they were for Carmelo Anthony [in Game 4] -- they aren't going down."
Read full story
