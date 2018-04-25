Everything you need to know for the NBA's four-pack of Game 5s

With so much basketball about to be played, we've got your guides to the players, stats, trends, beefs and everything else you'll need to keep an eye on Wednesday night.
Indiana Pacers at Cleveland Cavaliers, 7 p.m. ET (TNT)
Series tied 2-2
How'd we get here?
The Pacers won wire-to-wire in Game 1, and the Cavs did the same in Game 2. The Pacers erased a 17-point deficit to win Game 3, then erased a 16-point deficit in Game 4 and had the lead midway through the fourth quarter, but Cleveland outscored Indiana 13-7 in the final four minutes to escape with a win and even the series.
What's at stake?
Not only has LeBron James never lost a first-round series, he has never even faced elimination in his 12 previous trips to the opening round of the playoffs. To keep that streak intact, he'll probably need another Herculean effort: In Cleveland's two wins in this series, he's averaging 39 points on 63 percent shooting. Those numbers drop to 26 and 43.6 in Cleveland's losses.
With a win, the Pacers can put the Cavaliers on the brink of elimination heading back to Indiana for Game 6. The Pacers haven't been beyond the first round of the playoffs since 2014, when they lost to James'Miami Heat squad in the Eastern Conference finals.
Series-defining stat:
James has been aggressive attacking the basket in the first half in this series but strayed farther from the rim after halftime, when the Cavs have let double-digit leads slip away in three of the four games.
Impact injuries:
Cavs starting point guard George Hill missed Game 4 because of back spasms and is questionable for Game 5.
History lesson:
In a best-of-seven series tied 2-2, the winner of Game 5 goes on to win the series 83 percent of the time. The Cavs have won 50 percent of their playoff series when tied 2-2, most recently beating the Raptors in six games in the 2016 Eastern Conference finals. The Pacers have won only 33 percent of their playoff series when tied 2-2, most recently losing to those same Raptors in seven games in the first round in 2016.
Required reading:
The Cavaliers say that Pacers guard -- and historical LeBron irritant -- Lance Stephenson isn't worth the "extra energy" of getting caught up in his antics.
"He's not going to fight," Jeff Green told ESPN after Game 4. "I'm not going to fight. It's not worth it. I mean, if we wanted to fight, there's a big-ass parking lot out there and we can fight. But at the end of the day, my job is to keep my composure, go to the free throw line, knock one down and then move on. It's not worth it to give that extra energy to him."
Washington Wizards at Toronto Raptors, 7 p.m. ET (NBATV)
Series tied 2-2
How'd we get here?
If a playoff series doesn't truly begin until the road team wins, then this one is still in the starting blocks. The Raptors won their postseason opener for the first time in franchise history, then put up 130 points in a dominating Game 2 win. But when the series shifted to Washington, the Wizards took control, blowing out Toronto in Game 3, then using a dominant fourth quarter in Game 4 to tie the series.
What's at stake?
The Raptors are the 1-seed in the East after a franchise-record 57-win regular season, and want to avoid being just the fourth top seed to lose to an 8-seed since the first round expanded to seven games (of note: the three previous 1-seeds to lose a best-of-seven all lost in six games). The Wizards are looking to advance to the second round for the second consecutive year, and fourth time in five years.
Series-defining stat:
While the road hasn't been kind to Toronto (1-6 in its past seven road games dating to the regular season), home has been much better. The Raptors' 34-7 mark in Toronto was tied for the best home record in the NBA this season, and the team has won seven of its past eight first-round home games.
Impact injuries:
Second-year guard Fred VanVleet (shoulder contusion), a Sixth Man of the Year candidate, has played only three minutes in this series and is expected to miss Game 5 for the Raptors.
History lesson:
The Raptors have won 50 percent of their playoff series when tied 2-2, most recently knocking out the Milwaukee Bucks in six games in last year's first round. The Wizards have won just 36 percent of their playoff series when tied 2-2, most recently losing to the Celtics in the second round last year in a series where the home team won all seven games.
Required reading:
Kevin Arnovitz writes that Raptors star DeMar DeRozan fell back into old habits in Game 4, something he'll need to avoid going forward.
"The fact that the Wizards have eased some of that pressure and attention should not be an invitation for the Raptors' most prolific player to revert to old habits -- but a challenge for him to maintain the new ones."
Minnesota Timberwolves at Houston Rockets, 9:30 p.m. ET (TNT)
Rockets lead 3-1
How'd we get here?
After Houston took the first two games at home, Minnesota bounced back with a win in Game 3, and trailed by just a point at halftime in Game 4 before a 50-point third quarter pushed the Rockets to a win and left the Timberwolves on the verge of elimination.
What's at stake?
Minnesota is trying to extend its first postseason trip since 2004 for at least another game, and Houston can advance to the second round for the second straight year and third time in four seasons with a win.
Series-defining stat:
The Timberwolves are falling victim to what's becoming known in NBA circles as "the math problem." Minnesota has made only one fewer field goal than Houston in this series (151-150) but is being outscored by 26 points thanks to a huge deficiency at the 3-point line. The Rockets have made 57 3-pointers, to only 36 for the Wolves.
Impact injuries:
Ryan Anderson (ankle) returned in Game 3 and has played at least 17 minutes in each of the past two games for the Rockets. Luc Mbah a Moute (shoulder) remains out.
History lesson:
The Rockets have won all seven previous series in which they've taken a 3-1 lead, ending five of those in Game 5, including last year's first-round series against the Thunder. The only other time the Timberwolves faced a 3-1 deficit was the 2004 Western Conference finals, when they beat the Los Angeles Lakers in Game 5 to stay alive but lost the series in Game 6.
Required reading:
Tim MacMahon writes that the Rockets finally found their rhythm in the third quarter of Game 4, and that could be scary for the rest of the NBA.
"That was the game. That was almost certainly the series, with the Rockets taking a commanding 3-1 lead before returning to Houston. That's all the Rockets needed to regain the swagger of a 65-win team after sort of scuffling through the first few games of this first-round series."
Utah Jazz at Oklahoma City Thunder, 9:30 p.m. ET (NBATV)
Jazz lead 3-1
How'd we get here?
SincePaul George scored 36 points to lead the Thunder to a Game 1 win, he has struggled with his shooting. Meanwhile,Donovan Mitchell has taken over, leading the Jazz to three consecutive wins. Oklahoma City lost double-digit leads in Games 2 and 3, and led by as many as eight in Game 4 before Utah took control.
What's at stake?
The Jazz are a win away from defying expectations and reaching the second round for the second consecutive year, a position few thought they'd be in after losing Gordon Hayward in free agency last summer. The Thunder are a loss away from defying expectations in a bad way, and potentially bringing an earlier-than-expected end to George's time with the team.
Series-defining stat:
While Russell Westbrook's budding rivalry with Ricky Rubio got most of the attention in Game 4, it's Mitchell who has been outplaying the reigning MVP, particularly in crunch time.
Impact injuries:
Thunder defensive ace Andre Roberson remains out for the season because of a ruptured patellar tendon.
History lesson:
The Jazz have won all eight of their previous series in which they had a 3-1 lead. Utah has not been in this situation since 2010, when it took a 3-1 lead against the Denver Nuggetsbut lost Game 5 on the road before ending the series in Game 6. Including their time in Seattle, the Thunder are 0-11 in a series when trailing 3-1, including last year's first-round series against the Rockets, when they lost in Game 5.
Required reading:
Royce Young writes that the Jazz's style of play might be too much for an inefficient Thunder team to overcome.
"Utah generates better, more consistent shots from efficiency areas, while the Thunder basically cross their fingers that their superstar players have a good night. Even when the looks have been clean -- like they were for Carmelo Anthony [in Game 4] -- they aren't going down."
