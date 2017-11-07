  • LIVE VIDEO WATCH LIVE: Mayor declares victory on city props
Everything you need to know about Roy Halladay

Harry Leroy Halladay III, also known as "Doc," was more than just a great pitcher, but a good human being, friends said.

The former MLB pitcher was killed in a plane crash in the Gulf of Mexico near Holiday, Florida on Tuesday afternoon.

Pasco County Sheriff Chris Nocco described Halladay as being a faithful man and being very generous.

Here are 13 things you may not have known about Roy Halladay:
  • He was drafted in 1995 by the Toronto Blue Jays
  • His nickname "Doc" was coined by the Blue Jays' announcer Tom Cheek, a reference to Wild West gunslinger "Doc" Holliday
  • Halladay played for the Blue Jays from 1998-2009, before being traded to the Philadelphia Phillies
  • He was the 67th pitcher to record 2,000 strikeouts
  • He was also the 5th pitcher to throw multiple no-hitters in the same season
  • Halladay was an 8-time All-Star
  • Doc was also awarded the Cy Young winner twice
  • His win/loss record was 203-105
  • ERA: 3.38
  • Halladay had 2,117 strikeouts over his MLB career
  • He pitched a perfect game against the Florida Marlins on May 29, 2010
  • Doc threw the second no-hitter in MLB postseason history against the Cincinnati Reds during Game 1 of the NLDS.
  • On December 9, 2013, he announced his retirement after signing a ceremonial one-day contract with the Blue Jays

