Everything you need to know about Roy Halladay

He was drafted in 1995 by the Toronto Blue Jays

His nickname "Doc" was coined by the Blue Jays' announcer Tom Cheek, a reference to Wild West gunslinger "Doc" Holliday

Halladay played for the Blue Jays from 1998-2009, before being traded to the Philadelphia Phillies

He was the 67th pitcher to record 2,000 strikeouts

He was also the 5th pitcher to throw multiple no-hitters in the same season

Halladay was an 8-time All-Star

Doc was also awarded the Cy Young winner twice

His win/loss record was 203-105

ERA: 3.38

Halladay had 2,117 strikeouts over his MLB career

He pitched a perfect game against the Florida Marlins on May 29, 2010

Doc threw the second no-hitter in MLB postseason history against the Cincinnati Reds during Game 1 of the NLDS.

On December 9, 2013, he announced his retirement after signing a ceremonial one-day contract with the Blue Jays

Harry Leroy Halladay III, also known as "Doc," was more than just a great pitcher, but a good human being, friends said.The former MLB pitcher was killed in a plane crash in the Gulf of Mexico near Holiday, Florida on Tuesday afternoon.Pasco County Sheriff Chris Nocco described Halladay as being a faithful man and being very generous.