For one day, ESPNU will become ESPN8 ("The Ocho"), airing competitions in disc golf, cornhole, arm wrestling and more. It all happens on the appropriate date of 8/8.
That's a bold strategy, Cotton. Let's see if it pays off.— ESPNU (@ESPNU) August 3, 2017
Coming 8/8..... pic.twitter.com/hmMYosRJGJ
The network clarified for fans of the 2004 movie, "Unfortunately, Cotton McKnight and Pepper Brooks will not be on-hand to provide colorful commentary of all these great events."
Here's the full line-up of events:
Midnight: 2016 American Disc Golf Championship
2 a.m. 2016 WFTDA Roller Derby Championships
4 a.m. 2016 Sky Zone Ultimate Trampoline Dodgeball
5:30 a.m. Firefighters World Challenge XXV
8 a.m. 2016 Kabaddi World Cup Final
9 a.m. World Darts Championship
11:30 a.m. Arm Wrestling: Best of WAL 2016 Championship
12:30 p.m. 2017 Championship of Bags (Cornhole)
2:30 p.m. EVO 2017 World Championship - Street Fighter
5:00 p.m. Moxie Games
7 p.m. U.S. Open Ultimate Championship
See ESPN's announcement for a more detailed description of events.
The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of ESPN and this station.