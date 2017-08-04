SPORTS

'ESPN8: The Ocho' to air unconventional sports for one day

A still from the 2004 movie ''Dodgeball'' (DodgeballMovie/Facebook)

This Tuesday, sports fan will get to see unconventional sporting events, "the Finest in Seldom Seen Sports," inspired by the movie Dodgeball.

For one day, ESPNU will become ESPN8 ("The Ocho"), airing competitions in disc golf, cornhole, arm wrestling and more. It all happens on the appropriate date of 8/8.

The network clarified for fans of the 2004 movie, "Unfortunately, Cotton McKnight and Pepper Brooks will not be on-hand to provide colorful commentary of all these great events."

Here's the full line-up of events:

Midnight: 2016 American Disc Golf Championship
2 a.m. 2016 WFTDA Roller Derby Championships
4 a.m. 2016 Sky Zone Ultimate Trampoline Dodgeball
5:30 a.m. Firefighters World Challenge XXV
8 a.m. 2016 Kabaddi World Cup Final
9 a.m. World Darts Championship
11:30 a.m. Arm Wrestling: Best of WAL 2016 Championship
12:30 p.m. 2017 Championship of Bags (Cornhole)
2:30 p.m. EVO 2017 World Championship - Street Fighter
5:00 p.m. Moxie Games
7 p.m. U.S. Open Ultimate Championship

See ESPN's announcement for a more detailed description of events.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of ESPN and this station.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
sportsESPNbizarremovies
Load Comments
SPORTS
Tired Blue Jays gear up for Astros
Souza, Dickerson lift Rays over Astros 5-3
Beverley says he wanted trade out of Houston to showcase his skills
Astros' Yuli Gurriel pays visit to LaPorte Whataburger
More Sports
Top Stories
Crews free driver trapped in wreck on Beltway 8 feeder
Wounded store owner fires back, killing armed robber
Plane passenger spots man texting about sex abuse
Sugar Land teen cheats death in 20-foot fall down cliff
New Texas laws go in effect on Sept. 1
Scattered downpours to drop more rain today
Facts that will get you excited for the eclipse
Cancer survivor dedicated to inspiring others
Show More
Driver shot to death at red light on south side
Woman sentenced to 32 years in prison in officer's death
Mom of teen arrested after police chase shares story
Woman out on bond in common-law husband's death
Mold cleanup efforts delay Willowridge HS opening
More News
Photos
6 violent love triangles that shocked Houston
Birthplace of Tabasco sauce a 'hot' place to visit
Resort-style VillaSport club opens in Cypress
Koozie shop in Channelview erupts in massive fire
More Photos