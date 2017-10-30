SPORTS

ESPN source: Texans OT Duane Brown traded to Seahawks

OT Duane Brown is leaving Houston after being traded to the Seahawks. (KTRK)

HOUSTON (KTRK) --
One day after being defeated by the Seahawks, the Houston Texans are losing one of their own to the team.

A source tells ESPN Texans OT Duane Brown has been traded to Seattle.


Brown missed six games at the beginning of this season and offseason activies as the team traveled to West Virginia for training camp.

He was fined $40,000 each day for missing camp.

According to ESPN, Brown's deal with Houston included a $250,000 deescalator clause if he did not participate in a requisite number of workouts.

WATCH: Who is Duane Brown?
Interesting facts about Duane Brown



Brown was named a Pro Bowl alternate last season and just entered his 10th season in the NFL.

He was an outspoken critic of Houston Texans owner Bob McNair after his controversial comments about "inmates leading the prison" during an NFL owner's meeting earlier this month in New York.

According to the ESPN source, Seahawks CB Jeremy Lane will be heading to the Texans.

RELATED: Duane Brown back to Texans ending holdout
