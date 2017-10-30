Seattle has traded for OT Duane Brown, source tells ESPN. Brown is out of Houston and will go to Seattle — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 30, 2017

As part of the Duane Brown trade, CB Jeremy Lane has been traded to Houston, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 30, 2017

One day after being defeated by the Seahawks, the Houston Texans are losing one of their own to the team.A source tells ESPN Texans OT Duane Brown has been traded to Seattle.Brown missed six games at the beginning of this season and offseason activies as the team traveled to West Virginia for training camp.He was fined $40,000 each day for missing camp.According to ESPN, Brown's deal with Houston included a $250,000 deescalator clause if he did not participate in a requisite number of workouts.Brown was named a Pro Bowl alternate last season and just entered his 10th season in the NFL.He was an outspoken critic of Houston Texans owner Bob McNair after hisduring an NFL owner's meeting earlier this month in New York.According to the ESPN source, Seahawks CB Jeremy Lane will be heading to the Texans.