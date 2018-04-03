HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --The Houston Astros will soon have some new bling to remind everyone they're World Series Champions.
Every member of the Astros organization will get a ring in front of thousands of fans before the game kicks off at 7:10 p.m.
Astros owner Jim Crane arranged for 900 rings to be given out to everyone from Jose Altuve to the coaches to the stadium ushers.
Carlos Beltran, who retired after last season, will be at the game to get his ring. He will also throw out the first pitch.
Some long-term and loyal season-ticket holders will get championship rings, too.
The ring's design has been kept under wraps with even players saying they don't know what their new jewelry will look like.
The ring ceremony follows a memorable home opening night for both the team and the fans.
Crews experienced a slight hiccup trying to unveil the World Series pennant.
With the help of a leaf blower and a worker, the pennant was finally revealed.
Monday night also marked an emotional return for former coach Rich Dauer who threw out the ceremonial first pitch.
Dauer experienced a near-death medical episode after the team's championship parade last November.
Tuesday night is sure to come with its own unforgettable moments.
After the ring ceremony, Justin Verlander will take the mound.
Fans have plenty to look forward to this weekend, too.
On April 7, a commemorative version of the World Series ring will be given to the first 10,000 fans in line for the game.
