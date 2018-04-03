HOUSTON ASTROS

Houston Astros to receive World Series rings before taking on Baltimore Orioles

EMBED </>More Videos

The Houston Astros will get their World Series rings today. (KTRK)

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The Houston Astros will soon have some new bling to remind everyone they're World Series Champions.

Every member of the Astros organization will get a ring in front of thousands of fans before the game kicks off at 7:10 p.m.

Astros owner Jim Crane arranged for 900 rings to be given out to everyone from Jose Altuve to the coaches to the stadium ushers.

Carlos Beltran, who retired after last season, will be at the game to get his ring. He will also throw out the first pitch.

Some long-term and loyal season-ticket holders will get championship rings, too.

The ring's design has been kept under wraps with even players saying they don't know what their new jewelry will look like.

The ring ceremony follows a memorable home opening night for both the team and the fans.

Crews experienced a slight hiccup trying to unveil the World Series pennant.

With the help of a leaf blower and a worker, the pennant was finally revealed.

Monday night also marked an emotional return for former coach Rich Dauer who threw out the ceremonial first pitch.

Dauer experienced a near-death medical episode after the team's championship parade last November.

EMBED More News Videos

FIRST TITLE PROBLEMS: Astros experience hiccup unveiling World Series pennant



Tuesday night is sure to come with its own unforgettable moments.

After the ring ceremony, Justin Verlander will take the mound.

Fans have plenty to look forward to this weekend, too.

On April 7, a commemorative version of the World Series ring will be given to the first 10,000 fans in line for the game.

Follow Jeff on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
sportsHouston Astrosworld seriesMLBbaseballHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HOUSTON ASTROS
Traffic, transportation, and parking tips for Astros games
Former Astros coach Rich Dauer, who nearly died last year, tosses 1st pitch in home opener
Astros' title ring ceremony will precede game with Orioles
Morton, Gonzalez help Astros over Orioles 6-1
More Houston Astros
SPORTS
Former Astros coach Rich Dauer, who nearly died last year, tosses 1st pitch in home opener
Astros' title ring ceremony will precede game with Orioles
Morton, Gonzalez help Astros over Orioles 6-1
Villanova dominant in NCAA Tournament championship win
More Sports
Top Stories
Taxi driver hit and killed crossing Hwy 59 after wreck
Facebook Live captures moment Houston man shot in head
Robbery suspects in 'Scream' masks lead police in chase
Boss promises to share $30,000 winnings with his workers
Strong storms rumble into Houston this evening
Astros win vs. Orioles to open home slate of title defense
Special Astros home opener moments we'll never forget
Lamar HS student gets full scholarship to 20 universities
Show More
These frozen veggies are just as healthy as the fresh ones
1 man killed, another person injured in shooting in Galena Park
How to cut your monthly electric bill
'I DID DUMB THINGS,' Katy ISD superintendent says
21 years ago today: Laura Smither's disappearance
More News
Top Video
Boss promises to share $30,000 winnings with his workers
Taxi driver hit and killed crossing Hwy 59 after wreck
1 man killed, another person injured in shooting in Galena Park
Lamar HS student gets full scholarship to 20 universities
More Video