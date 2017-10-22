HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --As the Astros continue their quest for a world championship in baseball, the Houston Dynamo are just starting their quest for a MLS championship.
With a 3-0 win over the Chicago Fire Sunday at BBVA Compass Stadium, the Dynamo secured a home game against Sporting in the knockout round later this week.
Coming into the @Audi #MLSCupPlayoffs hot! 🔥#HOUvCHI recap: https://t.co/z5r6jdYdGD #ForHoustonForever pic.twitter.com/fRwu4tB37v— Houston Dynamo (@HoustonDynamo) October 22, 2017
A date and time will be announced by MLS Sunday night.
Tickets for the match are on sale at the BBVA Compass Stadium box office, via phone at 713-276-GOAL, or online.
