As the Astros continue their quest for a world championship in baseball, the Houston Dynamo are just starting their quest for a MLS championship.With a 3-0 win over the Chicago Fire Sunday at BBVA Compass Stadium, the Dynamo secured a home game against Sporting in the knockout round later this week.A date and time will be announced by MLS Sunday night.Tickets for the match are on sale at the BBVA Compass Stadium box office, via phone at 713-276-GOAL, or online