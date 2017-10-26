The Houston Dynamo take on Sporting KC Thursday night in the MLS Playoffs at BBVA Compass Stadium.Both teams are familiar with each other, with tonight's match the fourth between the two this season. It is the fifth time the two have played in the postseason, with the Dynamo holding a 3 -1 edge. The Dynamo are one of the leagues toughest teams at home this season, with a record of 12-1-4 on their home turf. The 12 wins at home this season is the most in club history.The Dynamo head into the playoffs riding a six game unbeaten streak.