SPORTS

Dynamo hosts Sporting KC in knockout round of MLS Playoffs

EMBED </>More Videos

Dynamo set to host knockout round in MLS Cup Playoffs (KTRK)

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The Houston Dynamo take on Sporting KC Thursday night in the MLS Playoffs at BBVA Compass Stadium.

Both teams are familiar with each other, with tonight's match the fourth between the two this season. It is the fifth time the two have played in the postseason, with the Dynamo holding a 3 -1 edge. The Dynamo are one of the leagues toughest teams at home this season, with a record of 12-1-4 on their home turf. The 12 wins at home this season is the most in club history.

The Dynamo head into the playoffs riding a six game unbeaten streak.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
sportsHouston DynamoSporting Kansas CityHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SPORTS
Math and baseball? How this formula is propelling Astros to W's
World Series is a go! How Houston is preparing for games at MMP
TBT: Astroman lives atop Astrodome for 10 days
World Series changing conversation about Houston
More Sports
Top Stories
World Series changing conversation about Houston
National Archives release some long-secret JFK files
JJ Watt to distribute $30 mil of Harvey funds to 4 charities
Astros arrive back home to continue World Series
Accused killer stands trial decades after UT students killed
Heavy traffic expected city-wide for World Series weekend
Police: Suspect arrested in deadly Grambling State shootings
TBT: Astroman lives atop Astrodome for 10 days
Show More
School counselor now charged with 2nd sex crime
HPD officer one of 100+ 'Johns' arrested
Parents charged in death of infant found rotting in swing
Driver dies after slamming big rig into restaurant
WHAT A GAME! Astros win Game 2 in extra innings
More News
Top Video
World Series changing conversation about Houston
Family travels to TX Children's for lifesaving fetal surgery
Heavy traffic expected city-wide for World Series weekend
TBT: Astroman lives atop Astrodome for 10 days
More Video