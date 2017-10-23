#Texans LT Duane Brown is back with the team, source said. His holdout is over. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 23, 2017

Physically, #Texans LT Duane Brown is ready for practice. Would also be healthy if the team decided to trade him. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 23, 2017

After missing six games into the season, Houston Texans offensive tackle Duane Brown is coming back from his holdout, sources said.Brown missed offseason activities as the team traveled to West Virginia for training camp seeking a new contract.He was fined $40,000 each day for missing camp.According to ESPN, Brown's deal with Houston included a $250,000 de-escalator clause if he did not participate in a requisite number of workouts.He has two years remaining on his six-year contract, but there is no more guaranteed money left on the deal.Brown, who was named a Pro Bowl alternate last season, is entering his 10th NFL season. He anchors a Texans offensive line that currently does not have a starting right tackle after the team put Derek Newton on injured reserve.