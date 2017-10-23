HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --After missing six games into the season, Houston Texans offensive tackle Duane Brown is coming back from his holdout.
#Texans LT Duane Brown is back with the team, source said. His holdout is over.— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 23, 2017
Brown missed offseason activities as the team traveled to West Virginia for training camp seeking a new contract.
He was fined $40,000 each day for missing camp.
According to ESPN, Brown's deal with Houston included a $250,000 de-escalator clause if he did not participate in a requisite number of workouts.
He has two years remaining on his six-year contract, but there is no more guaranteed money left on the deal.
Physically, #Texans LT Duane Brown is ready for practice. Would also be healthy if the team decided to trade him.— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 23, 2017
Brown, who was named a Pro Bowl alternate last season, is entering his 10th NFL season. He anchors a Texans offensive line that currently does not have a starting right tackle after the team put Derek Newton on injured reserve.
