HOUSTON TEXANS

Texans offensive tackle Duane Brown returns after missing 6 games in holdout

Texans offensive tackle Duane Brown returns after missing 6 games in holdout

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
After missing six games into the season, Houston Texans offensive tackle Duane Brown is coming back from his holdout.



Brown missed offseason activities as the team traveled to West Virginia for training camp seeking a new contract.

He was fined $40,000 each day for missing camp.

According to ESPN, Brown's deal with Houston included a $250,000 de-escalator clause if he did not participate in a requisite number of workouts.

He has two years remaining on his six-year contract, but there is no more guaranteed money left on the deal.


Brown, who was named a Pro Bowl alternate last season, is entering his 10th NFL season. He anchors a Texans offensive line that currently does not have a starting right tackle after the team put Derek Newton on injured reserve.

