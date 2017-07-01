Dollar hot dog nights score for Astros fans

The scoreboard may have read "Astros 11, Athletics 8" Wednesday night at Minute Maid Park. But we know the real final score: "No. of fans in attendance 34,075, hot dogs eaten 36,934."Another big win, big crowd, big appetites on "Dollar Dog Night." Nothing succeeds like success ... on the field. The league-leading Astros are 5-1 on Wednesday night home games this year.Buck hot dogs certainly help bring in the crowds. The Astros are averaging more than 35,000 fans on Wednesday nights. That's hundreds of thousands of Nolan Ryan all-beef hot dogs gobbled in the stands. Plus the dogs that fans buy in the 9th inning for take-out. I've seen fans buy hot dogs by the bunch and stuff them in purses and pockets as they leave the ballpark.