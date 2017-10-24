The Dodgers were victorious against the Astros 3-1 through nine innings of the World Series opener.Houston starter Dallas Keuchel left the game after giving up a two-out single to Corey Seager in the bottom of the inning.Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw survived the seventh after allowing a leadoff single to Jose Altuve and Seager's misplayed double-play grounder.Reliever Brandon Morrow came on to pitch the eighth for Los Angeles.Kershaw allowed one run and three hits in seven innings, struck out 11 and walked none on 83 pitches.Keuchel gave up three runs - on two homers - and six hits in 6 2/3 innings. He struck out three and walked one on 84 pitches.