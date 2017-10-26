Dodgers fan detained after jump into Astros bullpen

LOS ANGELES, California (KTRK) --There was a small scare for the Houston Astros pitching staff during Game 2 of the World Series when a fan jumped into their bullpen Wednesday night.
The fan was seen climbing over the barrier between the stands and the bullpen before jumping into the visiting team pen at Dodger Stadium.
Almost as soon as the fan got down, security staff wrangled the man and detained him.
According to the person who recorded the incident, the fan had gotten into an argument with security in the pen over smoking in the stands.
Report a typo to the ABC13 staff