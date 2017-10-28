SPORTS

Dodgers defeat Astros 6-2 in Game 4, World Series tied 2-2

Astros manager A.J. Hinch talks to the media after Game 4. (David J. Phillip)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Cody Bellinger lined a go-ahead double in the ninth inning, four Dodgers pitchers combined on a two-hitter and Los Angeles rallied past the Houston Astros 6-2 Saturday night to tie the World Series at 2-all.

Joc Pederson homered to cap a five-run burst in the ninth, ensuring the Series will be decided next week at Dodger Stadium.

Next up is Game 5 on Sunday night at Minute Maid Park in a marquee matchup. Los Angeles ace Clayton Kershaw faces Dallas Keuchel in a rematch of the opener, won by the Dodgers.



Bellinger was 0 for 13 with eight strikeouts when he doubled and scored in the seventh to tie it at 1. Bellinger's tiebreaking hit in the ninth came off closer Ken Giles, who was booed off the mound.

Dodgers starter Alex Wood pitched no-hit ball until George Springer homered with two outs in the sixth. That was the only hit Houston managed until Alex Bregman homered with two outs in the ninth off Kenley Jansen.

