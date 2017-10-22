  • LIVE VIDEO Live streaming Doppler radar from ABC13
Dodger Stadium gets decked out for World Series

Preparations are underway at Dodger Stadium heading into the World Series. (KABC)

By ABC7.com staff
ELYSIAN PARK, LOS ANGELES --
Preparations are underway at Dodger Stadium heading into the World Series.

Crews were seen Friday afternoon carefully creating signage that read, "World Series 2017" in multiple spots on the field.

Members of the stadium's grounds crew, who are not only employees but also lifelong fans, said they've waited for this moment since 1988.

VIDEO: Dodger Stadium grounds crew pumped for World Series
The grounds crew at Dodger Stadium are not only employees - they're also lifelong fans - and they're ecstatic about the World Series games.



"I'm excited. I've been a Dodger fan since I was born. Now it's time to see it happen," said Oscar Del Real, a member of the stadium's grounds crew.

Fellow crewmember Mike Aguirre had his own prediction about which team the Dodgers will face.

MORE: Dodgers arrive in Los Angeles after clinching World Series spot

"We're going back to New York hopefully. It's going to be unreal. That's what we're waiting for," Aguirre said.

The Dodgers found out late Saturday which team they will be facing after the Houston Astros shut out the New York Yankees 4-0.

The team Twitter account shared a video with the caption," See you Tuesday, @astros."

VIDEO: A look back at the Astros playoff run
A look back at the Astros playoffs

