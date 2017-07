Dikembe Mutombo interested in Rockets ownership

EMBED >More News Videos Who can purchase the Rockets? Tracy Clemons reports.

Dikembe Mutombo said he wants to get into NBA ownership and is looking for people to join a bid for his former team the Houston Rockets.Mutombo said he was looking for partners who can "cut the check and they can make me be part of it." He said he has been in contact with potential buyers since Monday, when Leslie Alexander announced he would put the team up for sale after 24 years of ownership.Mutombo finished his 18-year NBA career by playing for the Rockets from 2004 to 2009. He had high praise for the team, which recently paired Chris Paul with franchise cornerstone James Harden to form a high-powered backcourt, and said he still has a home in Houston.Houston native and billionaire restaurateur Tilman Fertitta, former Rockets center Yao Ming and Gallery Furniture owner Jim "Mattress Mack" McIngvale have all expressed interest in buying the team During a press conference, CEO Tad Brown said Alexander felt the time was right to sell the team."I think (Alexander) had a real good conversation with his family and close, close friends," Brown said. "He just decided it was time for him to make another change in his life."Alexander purchased the Rockets in 1993 for $85 million. Under Alexander, the Rockets have won two NBA championships.Brown will oversee the sale process, Alexander said.Throughout his tenure as owner, Alexander and the Clutch City Foundation contributed more than $35 million to hundreds of charities throughout Houston.