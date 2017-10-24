Jose Altuve isn't the only Houston baseball player to leave a larger than life impression on fans. Jimmy Wynn was another player of small stature.Wynn joined the team in 1963 when it was called the Houston Colt 45's."The Astros gave me the opportunity to strut my stuff," he said.Wynn was nicknamed the "Toy Cannon" for his explosive swing and small size. He is 5'9" and weighed 165 pounds, making him one of the smallest in the major leagues. He's still a few inches taller than current fan favorite Jose Altuve, though."Altuve and I are kind of like joined together," Wynn explained. "He's a little guy and I'm a little guy, so I'm happy for him."The two legends met at a picnic recently."He came up to me and called me 'Mr. Wynn.' So, boy, I looked at myself and said, 'You are getting old!'" Wynn laughed.Wynn also played for the Dodgers, but his loyalties are still with the blue and orange."It's very, very important to bring the game back to Houston to the people of Houston," he said. They need a championship so bad."His World Series prediction?"Astros in five games."A 10-foot tall rooster, free hot dogs, head-shaving and pumpkin carvings: We've got