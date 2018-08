Dennis Rodman teaming up with Houston based ticket company

Dennis Rodman likes to have an impact on and off the court. One of the greatest rebounders in NBA history is shifting toward the business world with his involvement in AnyTickets Rodman will be the new Head of Business Development for the Houston based company that has been in operation since 2003. AnyTickets does more than just the average ticket sale.This company offers a "once in a lifetime" package, which gives fans the experience of engaging with their favorite athlete or celebrity." Rodman said.During a press conference held on Monday afternoon, Rodman went into detail about joining the company and his new role." I got to know this company because of how warm the people were, and how they appreciated me." Rodman said. " It's great to be a part of something like this because I've never done anything like this."