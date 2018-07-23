BUSINESS

Dennis Rodman teaming up with Houston based ticket company

EMBED </>More Videos

Dennis Rodman discusses teaming up with Houston based ticket company (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Dennis Rodman likes to have an impact on and off the court. One of the greatest rebounders in NBA history is shifting toward the business world with his involvement in AnyTickets.

Rodman will be the new Head of Business Development for the Houston based company that has been in operation since 2003. AnyTickets does more than just the average ticket sale.

This company offers a "once in a lifetime" package, which gives fans the experience of engaging with their favorite athlete or celebrity.

"I'm the lead adviser of Business Development - these guys are a leader in event ticket sales, they invest in major events worldwide; Super Bowl, NBA, Final Four, every concert on the planet, Hamilton, you name it man - it's a perfect fit for me, because I love sports and I love music," Rodman said.

During a press conference held on Monday afternoon, Rodman went into detail about joining the company and his new role.

" I got to know this company because of how warm the people were, and how they appreciated me." Rodman said. " It's great to be a part of something like this because I've never done anything like this."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportssportsHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
BUSINESS
3D-printed guns: Everything to know about the yearslong debate
Chef's new restaurant offers 'pay what you can' experience
Opening date delayed again for Grand Texas Theme Parks
Tweet about shop's forgotten anniversary surprises owner
Eat, drink, shop: 4 new businesses to check out in Spring Branch
More business
SPORTS
Texans in 60 seconds: Travis Johnson talks Texans offense
New additions help Dodgers edge Astros 3-2 to prevent sweep
Astros try to solve road woes in San Francisco vs. Giants
Astros reinstate Osuna after completing suspension
Astros' George Springer injures thumb on slide; X-rays negative
More Sports
Top Stories
Baytown police officer vanished after leaving home
2 children allegedly killed by their own father identified
How store clerk arrested is connected with deadly DWI crash
Human chains formed to rescue swimmers in Lake Michigan
Sisters on a mission to reunite family after decades apart
5-vehicle crash kills 2 in Fort Bend County, deputies say
How this couple paid off nearly $124,000 of debt in 3 years
Police jump to rescue passenger in a fiery crash
Show More
'The Facts of Life' actress Charlotte Rae dies at age 92
Message led to discovery of 11 kids in filthy compound
Man struck and killed in NW Harris County
63 shot, 10 dead in Chicago since Friday
4 new BCycle stations installed at Texas Medical Center
More News