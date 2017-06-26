2017 State Champion recognition this week:

Monday: Deer Park Parade and Celebration 7 pm

Tuesday: Astro recognition at Minute Maid 7pm pic.twitter.com/HYHxUaRDqi — Deer Park Athletics (@dpisdathletics) June 25, 2017

In front of school officials and family, Deer Park High School celebrated its 6A baseball championship Monday evening.The parade started on Center Street and ended inside the school's cafeteria. Members of other Deer Park championship teams were also recognized, including former New York Yankee and Astros great Andy Pettitte.The baseball team will also be recognized at Minute Maid Park on Tuesday.