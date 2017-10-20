SPORTS

Dawson defeats Pearland 38-35 in ABC13's Game of the Week

Dawson defeats Pearland in Game of the Week. (KTRK)

PEARLAND, Texas (KTRK) --
In another edition of ABC13's High School Football Game of the Week, Pearland High School faced a tough battle against Dawson.

It was a close game, but Dawson defeated Pearland 38-35 at The Rig.


"It's always a big game, fun game," Pearland head coach James Farmer told ABC13 earlier Friday.

