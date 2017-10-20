PEARLAND, Texas (KTRK) --In another edition of ABC13's High School Football Game of the Week, Pearland High School faced a tough battle against Dawson.
It was a close game, but Dawson defeated Pearland 38-35 at The Rig.
And it's a wrap. @DawsonHighSchl @football_dawson wins 38-35. #abc13 pic.twitter.com/7nVnzn9Bew— David Nuño (@DavidNunoABC13) October 21, 2017
And @Ccj_09 puts @DawsonHighSchl @football_dawson up 38/35 with 1 to play. pic.twitter.com/1U5HsM7Szd— David Nuño (@DavidNunoABC13) October 21, 2017
"It's always a big game, fun game," Pearland head coach James Farmer told ABC13 earlier Friday.
