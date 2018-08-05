SPORTS

Dancing mom embarrasses son and goes viral

EMBED </>More Videos

Parents embarrass kid at Padres game (KTRK)

SAN DIEGO, California (KTRK) --
A mom spotted on the dance cam at a San Diego Padres baseball game had some good moves... and had her son totally mortified.

Watch this mom and dad have fun to Flo Rida's "Low" with the dance cam straight on them. The camera wasn't planning on leaving them either.


This mom in particular had the most fun with it, getting out of her chair and busting all the moves.

In the clip, the young man keeps his arms tightly crossed as his mom dances, on the other side of him, a man -- probably his dad -- is dancing in his seat.

In another clip, the young man has switched seats to get further from his mom and can be seen burying his head in his hands.



Parents = 1, Teen son = 0
