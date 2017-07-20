COL DE L'IZOARD, France (KTRK) --Cyclists go through intense training for Tour de France. It's one of the most grueling competitions in the world.
And as stage 18 is underway, cyclists are making their final push.
Polish cyclist Pawel Poljanski shared a photo that some might find a little freaky of his legs on social media with the caption, "After 16 stages, I think my legs look a little tired."
His very veiny and sunburnt legs show the physical effects of the Tour de France.
Chris Froome, the defending champion also shared his legs ahead of a competition back in 2014.
Quand tu te préparais pour le Tour et que finalement t'as perdus 5kg....🤢💩#tdf2017 #sec https://t.co/RRNJbUMqL8 pic.twitter.com/fGlbhKitKE— Antoine Duchesne (@tonythetiger_1) June 27, 2017
Tour de France is a 111.5 mile ride up to the Col d'Izoard.
Froome currently holds a 27-second lead over two others ahead of stage 18.
