Come and get 'em: Astros announce 2018 game giveaways

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The Houston Astros this coming season are a hot ticket in town.

But with these giveaways in 2018, consider 'Stros tickets a scorching proposition.

The team will have replica World Series trophies and championship rings for fans during opening week in April.

In addition, the classic bobbleheads will be waiting for Houston's faithful at entrances for a few games this season. You can expect the heads of Jose Altuve, George Springer, Alex Bregman, and Justin Verlander to be immortalized.

And the Astros will have clothing offerings for fans, including floppy summer hats, socks, fedoras, and an infinity scarf.

The announcement comes as the Astros are preparing to open sale of single game tickets this week.

Here are the 2018 giveaway promotions slated this season at Minute Maid Park:
  • April 6 vs. San Diego: First 10,000 fans receive a replica World Series trophy.

  • April 7 vs. San Diego: First 10,000 fans receive a replica World Championship ring.

  • April 8 vs. San Diego: First 10,000 fans receive a commemorative World Champions poster.

  • April 14 vs. Texas: First 10,000 fans receive a George Springer World Series MVP bobblehead.

  • April 28 vs. Oakland: First 10,000 fans receive a Jose Altuve AL MVP bobblehead.

  • April 29 vs. Oakland: First 10,000 fans receive a World Series Champions tote bag.

  • May 12 vs. Texas: First 10,000 fans receive an Astros floppy summer hat.

  • May 13 vs. Texas: First 10,000 fans receive an Astros infinity scarf.

  • June 22 vs. Kansas City: First 10,000 fans receive an Astros fedora.

  • June 24 vs. Kansas City: First 10,000 fans receive an Astros Marvel Super Hero Lithos comic poster.

  • July 6 vs. White Sox: First 10,000 fans receive a pair of Astros socks.

  • July 7 vs. White Sox: First 10,000 fans receive an Astros gym bag.

  • July 8 vs. White Sox: First 7,500 fans ages 12 and under receive a Jose Altuve youth replica jersey.

  • July 14 vs. Detroit: First 10,000 fans receive a Justin Verlander "K Counter" bobblehead.

  • July 28 vs. Texas: First 10,000 fans receive a Lone Star Series t-shirt.

  • Aug. 9 vs. Seattle: First 10,000 fans receive a TOPPS National Baseball Card Pack.

  • Aug. 10 vs. Seattle: First 10,000 fans receive a George Springer replica rainbow jersey.

  • Sept. 1 vs. Angels: First 10,000 fans receive an Alex Bregman "Walk-Off Hit" bobblehead.

  • Sept. 15 vs. Arizona: First 10,000 fans receive a Carlos Correa replica orange jersey.

  • Sept. 23 vs. Angels: First 10,000 fans receive a 2018 Astros team photo/2019 Astros schedule poster.


