Olympic taekwondo coach Jean Lopez has been banned from the sport, the U.S. Center for SafeSport ruled on Tuesday.Jean Lopez, the older brother of Olympic gold medalist Steven Lopez, was found guilty of sexual misconduct and sexual misconduct involving a minor.Both brothers are from Sugar Land.Last summer, USA Today reported that USA Taekwondo had opened an investigation against the brothers after multiple women said the brothers sexually assaulted them.At the time, the brothers denied the allegations."I've never been inappropriate with anyone," Jean Lopez told the Associated Press.Jean Lopez was accused of drugging and sexually assaulting Heidi Gilbert, a former athlete. She told the USA Today that she did not contact law enforcement officials because "they're not going to believe me, nothing is going to happen."Mandy Meloon, a former taekwondo participant, also accused Jean Lopez of molesting her in 1997 when she was 16.