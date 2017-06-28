SPORTS

Clippers guard Chris Paul traded to Rockets, sources say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Los Angeles Clippers guard Chris Paul was traded to the Houston Rockets, sources say.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski, Paul was traded in exchange for Patrick Beverly, Lou Williams, Sam Dekker and a first round pick next year.

Paul, a 32-year-old All-Star, opted in for the last year of his contract so the Clippers could work on a deal.


Paul will join a team led by star James Harden that was eliminated by the San Antonio Spurs in the Western Conference semifinals.

Some of the former Rockets players are already tweeting about the trade:



NBA star LeBron James took to Twitter to congratulate his buddy writing, " My brother off to a new journey! Best of luck to @CP3. H-Town, y'all got a great one coming to your city."



Stay with Eyewitness News for updates on this story.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff


Related Topics:
sports
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SPORTS
Rockets to acquire Chris Paul in blockbuster sign-and-trade
Rockets star James Harden pushing hard in Chris Paul pursuit, sources say
The Franchise QBs: Final rankings of the top signal-callers in Texans history
Serena has no interest in McEnroe's comments
More Sports
Top Stories
2nd suspect arrested in 10-month-old's shooting death
Grab an umbrella: More heavy storms expected today
Beauty queen dies after being set on fire by ex-boyfriend
Coach Tom Herman's Bellaire mansion has a new owner
3-year-old reaching new heights with 3-D hand
Police: Man helping lost toddler beaten and shamed
Major lane switch planned for Westheimer
Show More
Workers claim abuse while making Ivanka Trump shoes
Teen accused of attacking man with pot of chili
22-month-old reunited with mom after Amber Alert
Reward offered for suspects in deadly home invasion
Drywall mistaken for cocaine puts man in jail
More News
Photos
Thousands celebrate Pride Festival in Downtown
Emergency declared in Louisiana ahead of Cindy
ROYAL FAMILY PHOTOS: Celebrating the queen's birthday
PHOTOS: Shooting at park in Alexandria, Virginia
More Photos