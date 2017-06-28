After Chris Paul agreed to opt-in on contract, Clippers are trading All-Star guard to the Houston Rockets, league sources tell @TheVertical — Adrian Wojnarowski (@WojVerticalNBA) June 28, 2017

Sources: After Paul informed Clippers he'd sign w/ HOU in FA, teams agreed to deal sending Beverley, Decker, Williams and 2018 FRP for Paul. https://t.co/9Lk9FPEPbu — Adrian Wojnarowski (@WojVerticalNBA) June 28, 2017

Houston, thanks for welcoming me with open arms. I gave my all every time I was on the court. Time to get to work for LA! #Clips — Sam Dekker (@dekker) June 28, 2017

Let's get it Clippers!!! Let's get it!!!! — Patrick Beverley (@patbev21) June 28, 2017

My brother off to a new journey! Best of luck @CP3!! H-Town y'all got a great one coming to your city. #BrotherHood🙏🏾 — LeBron James (@KingJames) June 28, 2017

Los Angeles Clippers guard Chris Paul was traded to the Houston Rockets, sources say.According to Adrian Wojnarowski, Paul was traded in exchange for Patrick Beverly, Lou Williams, Sam Dekker and a first round pick next year.Paul, a 32-year-old All-Star, opted in for the last year of his contract so the Clippers could work on a deal.Paul will join a team led by star James Harden that was eliminated by the San Antonio Spurs in the Western Conference semifinals.Some of the former Rockets players are already tweeting about the trade:NBA star LeBron James took to Twitter to congratulate his buddy writing, " My brother off to a new journey! Best of luck to @CP3. H-Town, y'all got a great one coming to your city."