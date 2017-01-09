SPORTS

Clemson defeats Alabama 35-31 to win national college football title

<div class="meta image-caption"><div class="origin-logo origin-image ap"><span>AP</span></div><span class="caption-text">Clemson&#39;s Deshaun Watson throws during the first half of the NCAA college football playoff championship game against Alabama. &#40;AP Photo&#47;David J. Phillip&#41; (AP)</span></div>
TAMPA, FL --
In a sequel as thrilling as the original, Clemson defeats 'Bama 35-31 to win its 1st college football title since 1981.

Deshaun Watson's 2-yard touchdown pass to Hunter Renfrow with 1 second remaining gave Clemson a wild 35-31 win over Alabama in the College Football Playoff national championship game.

Watson completed 36 of 56 passes for 420 yards and three scores in his last college game, as the Tigers (14-1) got their first national title since 1981.

Renfrow caught two scoring passes for Clemson, which rallied from a 14-0 deficit and snapped Alabama's 26-game winning streak.

Bo Scarbrough ran for two touchdowns for Alabama (14-1), which failed in its quest to be the first 15-win major college team since Penn in 1897. Scarbrough left the game with a leg injury in the second half.

Alabama beat Clemson 45-40 last season in the title game. This sequel was as thrilling as the original.

Clemson put up 511 yards on Alabama's defense, held the ball for nearly 35 minutes and scored three touchdowns in the fourth quarter. Clemson then recovered an onside kick, and fittingly that gave Watson a chance to kneel down for the game's final play - then streamed onto the field in celebration.

Follow live updates from the College Football Playoff national title game below:
Related Topics:
sports
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Local stars set to play in National Championship game
SPORTS
Derrick Rose missing from Knicks, said to have Chicago family issue
Jags bring back Tom Coughlin as VP, hire Doug Marrone as coach, extend GM Dave Caldwell
How to get to the Super Bowl
METRO to offer extended Hours during Super Bowl
More Sports
Top Stories
911 operator answers daughter's call about her house on fire
Deputy accused of crime involving bestiality
Teen shot multiple times, killed in Spring
Suspect accused of altering Hollywood sign arrested
Businesses concerned about HPD's storefront moving
Two people shot in parking lot of auto store
Man injured after confronting two with a gun
Show More
The cost of raising a child? More than $230K
Tips learned from the Fort Lauderdale airport shooting
UIL investigating fight at Katy ISD basketball game
Family members remember hunters found dead during trip
HPD officer attacked by police dog
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Who's playing Rodeo Houston this year?
Osweiler leads Texans to victory over Oakland
PHOTOS: Scene of shooting at Ft. Lauderdale airport
NASA's best photos of 2016
More Photos