Alabama and Clemson meet in a rematch for the national college football title.The Crimson Tide takes a 26-game winning streak into the showdown that includes a win over the Tigers in last year's championship game.Alabama will be looking for an unprecedented fifth national championship in eight years under head coach Nick Saban.The Crimson Tide is 14-0 this season behind freshman quarterback Jalen Hurts.Clemson's Deshawn Watson is looking to go out a winner in what is likely the final game of his college career. The Junior tormented Alabama's defense in last year's title game, but couldn't pull out the win.He's thrown for 4,173 yards and 38 touchdowns and run for another eight TDs in leading the Tigers to a 13-1 mark.