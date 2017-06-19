SPORTS

Cinco Ranch High School twins commit to Rice University

EMBED </>More Videos

Cinco Ranch brothers headed to Rice University. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Cinco Ranch High School brothers, Blake and Brant Kuithe, have committed to join the football program at Rice University.

Blake is a standout defensive end at Cinco Ranch.

His brother, Brant, is an all-around athlete with a lot of speed on the football field.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff


Related Topics:
sportsrice universitycollege footballhigh school footballHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SPORTS
UH football coach headlines golf tournament
Cinco Ranch, Katy headed to 7-on-7 state tournament
Bogaerts hits 2 homers to lead Red Sox over Astros 6-5
Astros' player sports Father's Day cleats
More Sports
Top Stories
Tropical storm watch issued for parts of SE Texas, Louisiana
Harris Co. mother charged with killing 4-year-old
Sophisticated home invasion caught on surveillance video
Alleged rape at senior living center prompts review
Gay couple targeted by vandals in Sienna Plantation
Cemetery assault suspect in custody in Montgomery Co.
Cellphone video shows woman setting home on fire
Show More
Teen in stolen truck killed after police chase in Galveston
Student freed by North Korea in a coma has died at 22
Hall & Oates add Sugar Land tour stop for September
Students at George Bush HS tested for tuberculosis
UH football coach headlines golf tournament
More News
Top Video
Gay couple targeted by vandals in Sienna Plantation
UH football coach headlines golf tournament
Sophisticated home invasion caught on surveillance video
Modern mansion turning heads in Bunker Hill Village
More Video