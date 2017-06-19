HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Cinco Ranch High School brothers, Blake and Brant Kuithe, have committed to join the football program at Rice University.
Blake is a standout defensive end at Cinco Ranch.
His brother, Brant, is an all-around athlete with a lot of speed on the football field.
Congrats to @Brantkuithe14 and @blake_kuithe committing to @RiceFootball @GlobalVine SRs talented twins who push each other. @abc13houston pic.twitter.com/t04DrybRv6— Bob Slovak (@BobSlovak13) June 18, 2017
We're committed! pic.twitter.com/29sONMxKM4— Brantkuithe (@Brantkuithe14) June 18, 2017