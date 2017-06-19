SPORTS

Cinco Ranch High School brothers commit to Rice University

Cinco Ranch brothers headed to Rice University. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Cinco Ranch High School brothers, Blake and Brant Kuithe, have committed to join the football program at Rice University.

Blake is a standout defensive end at Cinco Ranch.

His brother, Brant, is an all-around athlete with a lot of speed on the football field.

