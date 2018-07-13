AWARD SHOWS

Chris Paul tapped to host Nickelodeon sports awards

Chris Paul is known for facilitating offense on the court.

Off the court, he's known for his love of bowling and his turn as an insurance pitchman playing himself and a fictional twin.

Now, the multi-faceted Houston Rockets star will be the face of this month's Nickelodeon Kids Choice Sports Awards. The point guard known as CP3 said on Twitter that he's ready to take on the role, even if it means the possibility of taking a sliming traditional of the cable network for kids.



The gig is the latest event in Paul's busy summer. He signed a four-year contract to stay in Houston and contend for an NBA championship.

He's also taken part in summits involving the NBA's players' association around Summer League in Las Vegas. Paul is the president of the league's union.

The Nickelodeon Kids Choice Sports Awards airs Friday, July 20 at 7 p.m. CT on Nickelodeon.

