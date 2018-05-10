SPORTS
espn

Chris Paul named host of Kids' Choice Sports awards

LOS ANGELES -- Chris Paul is going to bring the slime as host of the Kids' Choice Sports awards.

The Houston Rockets' guard will preside over the show airing July 22 on Nickelodeon where kids celebrate their favorite athletes and the year's memorable sports moments. The show will be taped three days earlier at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica.

Paul says he enjoys watching Nickelodeon with 8-year-old son Chris Jr. and 5-year-old daughter Camryn. He is promising to "bring the fun, the slime and the most epic stunts in Kids' Choice Sports history."

Paul takes over from Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson, who hosted the last three years. NFL Hall of Famer Michael Strahan hosted the first show in 2014.

The slime-soaked show with trophies resembling blimps includes unique challenges that pit athletes against each other.
